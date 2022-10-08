30 arrested in 2021 for violence during protest rally at Malegaon get bail

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday granted bail to the 30 people, who were arrested in connection with the riots that took place in Malegaon in November 2021 in which seven police officers were injured. While granting bail, the HC held that there were no antecedents of the arrested nor was the violence premeditated.

It was alleged that the protestors pelted stones at police and damaged shops and vehicles during a protest rally on November 12, 2021, at Malegaon in Nashik rural on the reported violence against Muslims in Tripura. Police had to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik passed the order on Friday and noted that the concerned people were already in jail for nearly 11 months and since they did not have any antecedents, the case for bail was made out.

Advocates Narayan R Bubna, Mahendra Sadhyanshiv and Veerdhaval Deshmukh arrearing for the applicants told the bench that the incident on November 12, 2021, at Malegaon, Amravati and Nanded saw thousands of people take part in rallies and stone pelting took place when police tried to disperse the protestors. The lawyers submitted that after seven police personnel were injured, a case was registered. However, the incident was not premeditated.

It was submitted that the applicants and others were booked and arrested three months after the incident based only on the statements of witnesses and without any evidence. The bench was told that some of the protestors got anticipatory bail and the applicants were in jail for 11 months, as the probe is complete, they should not remain in jail further.

However, Nashik Police opposed the pleas and said the injury to its personnel was serious and the applicants were involved in inciting protests, therefore the pleas were dismissed.

The bench said that the investigating agency had not attributed any specific act against the applicants so they can be released on bail.