scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

30 arrested in 2021 for violence during protest rally at Malegaon get bail

It was alleged that the protestors pelted stones at police and damaged shops and vehicles during a protest rally on November 12, 2021, at Malegaon in Nashik rural on the reported violence against Muslims in Tripura.

The bench said that the investigating agency had not attributed any specific act against the applicants so they can be released on bail. (Representational/File)

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday granted bail to the 30 people, who were arrested in connection with the riots that took place in Malegaon in November 2021 in which seven police officers were injured. While granting bail, the HC held that there were no antecedents of the arrested nor was the violence premeditated.

It was alleged that the protestors pelted stones at police and damaged shops and vehicles during a protest rally on November 12, 2021, at Malegaon in Nashik rural on the reported violence against Muslims in Tripura. Police had to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik passed the order on Friday and noted that the concerned people were already in jail for nearly 11 months and since they did not have any antecedents, the case for bail was made out.

Advocates Narayan R Bubna, Mahendra Sadhyanshiv and Veerdhaval Deshmukh arrearing for the applicants told the bench that the incident on November 12, 2021, at Malegaon, Amravati and Nanded saw thousands of people take part in rallies and stone pelting took place when police tried to disperse the protestors. The lawyers submitted that after seven police personnel were injured, a case was registered. However, the incident was not premeditated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

It was submitted that the applicants and others were booked and arrested three months after the incident based only on the statements of witnesses and without any evidence. The bench was told that some of the protestors got anticipatory bail and the applicants were in jail for 11 months, as the probe is complete, they should not remain in jail further.

However, Nashik Police opposed the pleas and said the injury to its personnel was serious and the applicants were involved in inciting protests, therefore the pleas were dismissed.

More from Mumbai

The bench said that the investigating agency had not attributed any specific act against the applicants so they can be released on bail.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 03:10:22 am
Next Story

Gujarat: NCP MLA discharged in 2005 arms case

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement