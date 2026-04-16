3 years after suicide of Solanki, charges framed against IIT-B student

Over three years after the suicide of IIT-Bombay student Darshan Solanki, a special court on Wednesday framed charges against a fellow student for alleged abetment and criminal intimidation, paving the way for the trial.

The special court framed charges against Arman Khatri under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (2) (aggravated criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with two sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Khatri pleaded not guilty. The trial will now commence.

On February 12, 2023, 18-year-old Solanki allegedly jumped off the eighth floor of his hostel building at the IIT-B campus in Powai. A Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the death case, in which claims were made that Solanki had allegedly made a communal remark during a conversation with Khatri.