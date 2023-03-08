3-year-old girl dies in drunk driving accident at Mumbai’s BKC on Holi

A case of drunk driving on Holi led to the death of a three-year-old girl in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding that they have arrested the accused, Vishwas Attawar (54), who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident took place around 5 pm when Vinod Yadav, a driver, gave his friend Om Chaudhari (25) and his three-year-old daughter Swati a lift after he spotted them near Trident hotel in BKC. Chaudhari requested Yadav to drop him at Kherwadi and since Yadav was not doing anything at the time, he agreed, the police said. While Yadav drove, Chaudhari sat next to him with Swati on his lap.

As their Swift Dzire passed the Nabard signal at BKC, a red Volkswagen Polo from the other side rammed into the vehicle at high speed. Such was the impact that Swati’s head hit the dashboard and she started bleeding. Yadav and Chaudhari also sustained serious injuries and all three were taken to a local hospital by bystanders, the police said.

At the hospital, Swati succumbed to her injuries. Later, Yadav went to the BKC police station where an FIR was registered based on his complaint.

A police officer said that soon after the accident, people in the area apprehended Attawar and handed him over to the local police station. The officer said that the driver was reeking of alcohol and was placed under arrest immediately. Attawar was returning from a party where he had consumed alcohol, the police said.

A senior officer said that they are in the process of finding out the sequence of events that led to the accident. Attawar is currently in police custody.