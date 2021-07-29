3 peddlers, over 180 gram Mephedrone in NCB net in Mumbai

Preliminary investigation revealed the said lady is engaged in drug distribution, consumption and other illegal activities, an official added. (Representational)

The NCB launched two operations in Mumbai and seized a total of 183.4 grams of Mephedrone (MG) along with Rs 18 lakh cash Wednesday and Thursday and intercepted three persons.

In the first case, a team of NCB Mumbai raided a chawl at Amina Nagar in Jogeshwari East and intercepted one person identified as Abrar Khan. As per NCB, Khan was to deliver the drug to someone near his residence.

“On personal search, an 80-gram packet of MD was found on him. Later, during a house search, Rs 18 lakh cash was found from his residence Wednesday,” an official said.

Khan is history-sheeter of Meghwadi area and has cases against him at Jogeshwari and Santacruz police stations on several charges, including murder. He uses minor children for trafficking drugs, an official said.

In the second case, NCB said they busted a drug cartel that was running from a three-star hotel at Andheri (E), Mumbai and seized a total 103.4 grams of Mephedrone Wednesday. They intercepted a lady who was a peddler of the wanted suspect Jai Prakash Bhatt.

Preliminary investigation revealed the said lady is engaged in drug distribution, consumption and other illegal activities, an official added. In a follow up operation Thursday, NCB Mumbai intercepted one more person identified as Rohan Pandey from Marol Naka.