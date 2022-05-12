3 officers held in Angadia extortion case released on bail

NEARLY THREE months after they were arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the angadia extortion case, three police officers have been released on bail. The three, identified as inspector Om Vangate, API Nitin Kadam, and PSI Samadhan Jamdade were arrested by the police on February 19 following an FIR against them, and were released this Monday. Two other accused in the case are currently behind bars while suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi continues to elude the Mumbai Police crime branch.

An official said the crime branch had filed a chargesheet against the three accused last month. “Since the chargesheet was filed and the victims failed to identify the trio in the Test Identification Parade, they were granted bail by the magistrate court,” an officer said. The trio will have to appear before the LT Marg police station every week as per the condition set by the court.

Currently, the domestic help at Tripathi’s parents’ residence and Tripathi’s brother-in-law, who were arrested by the crime branch, are still behind bars. “We will be filing a chargesheet against them as well in the next few days,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police may issue a Look Out Circular against Tripathi in order to ensure that if he tries to leave the country, the police will be alerted about it. The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR in the case in February after an enquiry revealed that Tripathi had sought Rs 10 lakh per month from angadias. It emerged that three officers from the LT Marg police had threatened the angadias and collected money from them.