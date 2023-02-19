3 more held in Prithvi Shaw selfie case

Days after a brawl over selfies involving Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw turned violet near Hotel Sahara Star, the Oshiwara police on Saturday arrested three more persons in the case following the arrest of Sapna Gill, a social media influencer, on Thursday.

Gill’s accomplice Shobhit Thakur, who the police said is one of the prime accused in the case, was arrested along with two others, Sahil Singh and Rudra Solanki. Gill was on Friday produced before court, which remanded her in police custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar confirmed the arrests.

While Singh and Solanki, who were part of the mob that attacked Shaw and his friends, were arrested early Saturday, Thakur, who accompanied Gill at the cafe of the hotel, was arrested in the morning. “All three were produced before court and remanded in police custody till February 20,” said an officer.

According to the police complaint filed by Shaw’s friend Ashish Yadav, he, the cricketer and a friend Brijesh were having dinner at Hotel Sahara Star’s cafe early Wednesday, when Shaw was harassed by Gill and Thakur for selfies despite him initially obliging them. When Shaw refused to click more selfies, the two allegedly misbehaved with him.

Yadav told the police thar after dinner, when they left the cafe, they saw the man standing outside with a baseball bat. When they were entering their car, he hit the front windshield of the car with the bat.

The police said that sensing more trouble, Yadav let Shaw leave in another car. He and Brijesh waited for some time and then left in their car.

Around 4 am, Yadav noticed that a car and a few men on motorcycles were following them. The six persons on motorcycles and two others in the car, including Gill, abused Yadav and those accompanying him after stopping their vehicle, said police.

The police said one of the accused broke the rear windshield of the car with a baseball bat and Gill threatened Yadav with a false complaint while demanding Rs 50,000. Following this, case of rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation was lodged.