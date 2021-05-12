3 more cops of Mumbai Police die of Covid, toll stands at 115

Mumbai Police officials ask people to stay at home during a Flag March at Dadar, to enforce strict implementation of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Three more police personnel from the city succumbed to Covid-19, taking the total toll to 115 in Mumbai Police. The silver lining, however, is that the number of active cases in the city police force is on the decline.

Till March, the toll in Mumbai Police was 99. Till May 12, it shot up to 115 with 16 cops dying in this period.

On March 15, as reported by The Indian Express, there were 155 active cases in the Mumbai Police and the cases peaked to 684 till April end.

On May 12, the active cases plunged to 331, said Chaitanya S, deputy commissioner of police (operations) and PRO for the Mumbai Police.

The last three personnel, who died between May 8 and May 12 due to Covid-19, are Muradali Patel (37) from the Bandra police station, Kundan Ghadge (48) from the local arms and Shivaji Desai (47) from the Special Branch.

Ghadge had high blood pressure and was not vaccinated. Desai too had high blood pressure and had received the first dose of vaccine on April 17 but got infected on May 3 and passed away on May 10.

Patel was not vaccinated in the police drive. The local police do not have information on his co-morbidities.