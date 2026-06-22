3 months after missile strike oil tanker MV Sky Light, 8 sailors still struggling — for identities, job papers

When eight Indian seafarers jumped into the waters off Oman on the morning of March 1, after a missile struck their oil tanker MV Sky Light in the early days of the West Asia conflict, they struggled to survive. Three months later, survival remains the central struggle of their lives.

Following the attack near Khasab port that killed the vessel’s captain, Ashish Kumar of Bihar, and left another crew member missing, the eight sailors were rescued by the Omani military after spending nearly 45 minutes aboard the burning vessel and then in the sea.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, the eight men reached Mumbai on March 18 believing their ordeal was over. Instead, they now find themselves facing another nightmare — red tape and unemployment.

After vowing never to return to the sea, all of them now want to sail again, saying they have “no other option”. But all the work documents and IDs they had were destroyed or lost that day: passports, service records in the form of Continuous Discharge Certificates (CDCs), Seafarers’ Identity Documents (SIDs), educational certificates, vaccination records, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and PAN cards.

Abdur Rahaman Mondal (27) Abdur Rahaman Mondal (27)

Back home, without identity

Abdur Rahaman Mondal, 27, from Mirjapur village in West Bengal’s Nadia, is a farmer’s son and the first in his family to work abroad. After spending two years pursuing a BA course, he trained for six months at a marine institute in Navi Mumbai. He entered shipping in 2024, completed two voyages, and joined Sky Light as an “able seaman” in January.

“I lost everything in the fire — my passport, educational certificates and all other documents. Back home, I also discovered that my name had been deleted from the voters’ list in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR),” he said.

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Mondal has since applied for a fresh voter card, Aadhaar and PAN cards, approached the panchayat for a birth certificate, and sought duplicate Class 10 and 12 certificates. But he still needs a passport, CDC, SID and Yellow Fever certificate to sail again.

He now farms with his father on about seven bighas, growing jute, paddy and seasonal vegetables, and is considering factory work in Pune, where his cousin lives. March 1 still returns in nightmares, he says. “But one bad experience cannot define my entire life,” he said.

Bhumesh (23) Bhumesh (23)

Global waters to village farms

Bhumesh, 23, of Chhithroli village in Haryana’s Mahendragarh, holds a BA in English and is the sole earner for his ageing parents and sister. He trained for six months at a Delhi institute and took computer courses before signing up as an “able seaman”.

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“Officials keep asking me to come later or send me from one department to another,” he said about his lost documents, adding that he has no soft copies either because he lost his phone.

According to him, there has been no communication since he returned home with the Recruitment and Placement Services Licence (RPSL) company, SKS Krishi Marine Services, which hired and placed him on MV Sky Light, with “no compensation” or “clarity on salary”.

“I have returned to farming and occasionally drive trucks. I want to go back to sailing,” he said.

Sunil Puniya (26) Sunil Puniya (26)

First voyage, almost last

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Sunil Puniya, 26, of Bamna Kalan village in Rajasthan, says he lost belongings worth over Rs 2 lakh, including a laptop and phones, apart from his documents on March 1. He says he underwent a one-month course at a Jaipur academy before landing his first job as an “oiler”. He now grows jowar (sorghum) and gawar (cluster beans), though heat and dry weather have made farming “unprofitable” for his parents, two daughters and wife.

Puniya had earlier called his survival a “second life” and vowed never to sail again, but finances changed his mind. “I want to get all my documents ready and return to shipping. I have applied for Aadhaar and PAN cards, and a duplicate passport… nobody is helping us,” he said.

Pagalavan Haridas (30) Pagalavan Haridas (30)

Engineer to fisherman

Third Engineer Pagalavan Haridas, 30, of Puducherry, now joins his father and brother on their fishing boat. He is a BBA graduate with five years’ experience across four vessels, including repeated stints with Sky Light’s RPSL. “When I worked on ships, I earned around Rs 88,000 a month; my first salary was Rs 50,000. Today, I earn barely Rs 300 a day from fishing,” he said.

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Haridas has soft copies of his voter ID, PAN and Aadhaar on email but still needs hard copies. He says he has heard nothing from the RPSL or DG Shipping, and that his salary was deducted too. Though he once vowed otherwise, he now says: “I want to return to shipping because it is the only way to earn a decent living.”

Pramod Kumar Yadav (38) Pramod Kumar Yadav (38)

12 years at sea

Pramod Kumar Yadav, 38, the vessel’s Chief Engineer from Alwar in Rajasthan, says he spent “over Rs 15,000 paying officials for paperwork”, and is using “old photocopies” of his Aadhaar card.

Yadav, who has worked at sea for 12 years, says he now farms mustard, wheat, bajra and cotton while digging a borewell to support his parents, wife, sister and son. “Until my documents are ready, I have to do something,” he said, adding that farming “has not really generated any income”.

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According to Yadav, he earned Rs 4.75 lakh a month as Chief Engineer. Asked if he would sail again, Yadav said, “If we meet with an accident while driving a vehicle, does that mean we will never drive again? If we are destined to die, we can die anywhere,” he said.

Srinu Donkani (23) Srinu Donkani (23)

Dreams delayed

Srinu Donkani, 23, of Visakhapatnam, served as a “Wiper” (cleaner), among the youngest on board at the entry-level job in the engine department. The son of daily wagers, he had hoped a career at sea would lift his family out of poverty, but the attack wiped out all the documents he had gathered.

“I still need my birth certificate, SSC certificate, voter ID, PAN card, CDC, SID and Yellow Fever vaccination certificate,” he said, adding that he has applied for an Aadhaar card.

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Donkani says he also lost a phone worth Rs 30,000 and Rs 5,000 in cash, and alleges that Rs 1.3 lakh in wages remains unpaid by the RPSL.

He trained at an institute in Visakhapatnam, and says his first posting, between Thoothukudi and the Maldives, paid Rs 25,000 a month, rising to Rs 47,000 on his second voyage aboard Sky Light. He now earns Rs 700-1,000 a day at a vehicle repair workshop with his father and brother.

“I was scared after what happened. But now I want to return because I need to earn more money,” he said.

Kaushal Sorout (27) Kaushal Sorout (27)

‘Knocking on doors’

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Kaushal Sorout, 27, of Hodal in Haryana, has managed to replace only his Aadhaar card so far. “Officials had instructed the RPSL to issue documents and compensate us for our losses, but nothing happened. I keep knocking on the doors of government offices, and everyone sends me somewhere else,” he said.

A B.Com graduate, Sorout completed a six-month course at a Lucknow centre. He says that as an “able seaman” on his second voyage, he earned Rs 40,000 a month, up from Rs 33,000 in his first job. He now helps on the wheat farm while job-hunting. On Thursday, he took a test and appeared for an interview with a multinational company.

Bikram Ghosh (23) Bikram Ghosh (23)

All ‘for a price’

Bikram Ghosh, 23, of Tikarkhanji village in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman, was the ship’s chief cook and has replaced his Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN card and passport — but “for a price”, he says. “I spent around Rs 10,000 paying agents. I still need the CDC, SID and Yellow Fever certificate. Once I get them, I will join a shipping company again, since options are scarce,” he said.

Ghosh says he earned Rs 61,000 a month at sea but now helps his grandfather grow vegetables for the local market, adding that he has received neither compensation nor his full salary.

‘Will follow up’

When contacted, Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan said the Directorate remained willing to help crew members facing difficulties with documents or employment.

“I will get the matter followed up. They need not spend money on documentation, as it was assured during their debriefing that documents would be issued to them,” he said.

Jagannathan added that the Directorate could facilitate the issuance of seafaring documents, such as CDC and SID, while also connecting the crew members with counsellors, seafarers’ unions and RPSL agencies.

Sumit Singh, director of Lucknow-based SKS Krishi Marine Services, said, “Two days ago, we got instructions from DG Shipping… Their documents will be done soon.” Asked about salary and compensation for the loss of valuables and cash, he said, “We have done more than any RPSL company would do. I made multiple trips to Mumbai as part of the effort to bring them all back to India. We also have our limitations.”