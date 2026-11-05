3 leopard cubs are dead. Letters were written for their release, but ignored

Three leopard cubs born at the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Seminary Hills in Nagpur have died, despite repeated requests by the centre’s veterinary officer for their release. While two cubs died after getting trapped in the cage bars, the third was found dead below its mother’s cage on October 31.

The Indian Express has accessed three letters written by the centre’s veterinary officer between August 3 and October 13, 2026, to the forest officials, recommending the immediate release of the mother leopard and her cubs into a suitable core forest habitat. The officer repeatedly flagged the risks they faced due to continued confinement in their current cages.

In January 2026, an adult conflict leopard was rescued and brought to the TTC in Nagpur. She gave birth to three healthy cubs in March 2026. After their medical examination, the officer certified that they were fit for release into their natural habitat. Accordingly, the first letter recommending their release into a suitable core forest habitat was issued on August 3.

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In the letter addressed to the Assistant Conservator of Forests, Tendu and CAMPA, Nagpur Forest Division, the doctor mentioned the health of the leopard and the cubs, recommending that they be released into a suitable core forest habitat following prescribed wildlife management protocols.

The recommendation was not acted upon.

The first fatality was reported on September 1. After the cub’s death, the doctor informed the authorities, stating that one of the cubs had died after its head got trapped between the cage bars as it tried to squeeze through them. Seeking urgent approval for their release, she also highlighted that the gap between the bars had become a potential hazard as they were growing fast.

On September 29, the second cub died.

In her third letter, dated October 13, the doctor reported the second death. The third cub died a few days later.

The officials at TTC told The Indian Express, “We have also raised repeated complaints about the CCTV cameras at the facility being switched off; this leads to difficulties in tracking the health of the animals.”

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The deaths have raised questions about why the vet’s repeated recommendations and warnings did not translate into timely action, also bringing the safety arrangements and monitoring mechanisms under scrutiny.

Responding to the allegations, Range Forest Officer Prakash Bhadange, the controlling officer of the TTC, said the decision to release rescued animals is supposed to be taken by a forest department-constituted committee.