3 killed in blast at RCF plant

Three persons, including an apprentice of the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF), were killed in a blast at the RCF plant’s Thal unit on Wednesday evening. Thal is located along the coast of Alibaug.

According to a press note issued by Pramod Deshmukh, senior manager of the RCF, the work of plant maintenance was given to Arizo Global.

The personnel were installing a new AC unit when the blast took place at around 4.45 pm. The injured were shifted to the RCF hospital in Kurul village nearby.

Three of the six injured victims, Faizan Shaikh (32), Dilshad Idrisi (29) and RCF apprentice Ankit Sharma (29), were declared dead.

RCF Chairman and Managing Director Shrinivas Mudgerikar said that nothing had happened to the plant and an inquiry committee had been set up to investigate.

Somnath Gharge, Raigad district superintendent of police, said there was no fire in the complex.

Gharge said that two of the injured were admitted to the National Burns Institute in Airoli and one was admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai.