3 jumbo Covid centres shut, BMC to close 5 more

With a decline in Covid-19 cases, the BMC has closed down three of its jumbo treatment facilities in Mumbai and is in the process to shut down five more.

Addition Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that while the facilities at Dahisar, NESCO (Goregaon) and Kanjurmarg were shut earlier, orders have now been issued to shut down BKC, Richardson Crudass (Byculla), Richardson Crudass (Mulund), NSCI (Worli) and Malad jumbo centres.

Officials said the land where the BKC centre is located is need for the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

“The Covid-19 facility at Seven Hills hospital with 1,850 beds is set to continue at least till September. Besides, 300 beds for Covid-19 patients are available in Kasturba hospital. The BMC will continue to treat patients in their four major hospitals and 16 peripheral hospitals,” said an official.

“The Somaiya jumbo centre at Sion, constructed with aid from the MHADA won’t be dismantled and can be activated in eight days,” the official added.

According to an internal report of the BMC, the civic body needs to pay Rs 13 crore as rent for all these jumbo facilities and Rs 43 crore for their operation and management, said officials.