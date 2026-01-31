3 injured after falling from overcrowded Mumbai local train, 1 critical

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiJan 31, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Shortly after the train departed from Sion station and had covered approximately 500 metres, three passengers reportedly fell from the compartment, allegedly due to overcrowding.
Three passengers sustained injuries after allegedly falling from a CSMT-bound local train between Sion and Matunga Friday morning. Railway officials said preliminary investigations suggest the incident occurred due to overcrowding in the compartment.

The Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered an incident report and initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The injured passengers have been identified as Sachin Vishwakarma, 26, a resident of Nalasopara; Afzal Chaudhary, 30, from Govandi; and Zenual Sayyad, 35, from Kurla. The families of the injured have been informed, and preliminary statements have been recorded, said Anil Mane, Senior Inspector, Dadar GRP.

The incident occurred around 10 am while the passengers were travelling on a southbound local train. Shortly after the train departed from Sion station and had covered approximately 500 metres, the trio reportedly fell from the compartment, allegedly while standing near the door due to overcrowding.

“Initial findings indicate that the passengers lost balance and fell from the moving train,” Mane said. Fellow commuters alerted the control room, following which GRP personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Sion Hospital.

Chaudhary was reported to be in a serious condition Friday. However, hospital authorities informed the police Saturday morning that he is now out of danger, though still critical and on oxygen support. The other two passengers are stable.

A senior railway official said that detailed statements will be recorded once the passengers’ health improves. “Only after that will it be clear whether the incident was purely accidental or if any altercation or dispute contributed to the fall,” the official added.

