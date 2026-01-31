3 injured after falling from overcrowded Mumbai local train, 1 critical

Shortly after the train departed from Sion station and had covered approximately 500 metres, three passengers reportedly fell from the compartment, allegedly due to overcrowding. (Representative Image)

Three passengers sustained injuries after allegedly falling from a CSMT-bound local train between Sion and Matunga Friday morning. Railway officials said preliminary investigations suggest the incident occurred due to overcrowding in the compartment.

The Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered an incident report and initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The injured passengers have been identified as Sachin Vishwakarma, 26, a resident of Nalasopara; Afzal Chaudhary, 30, from Govandi; and Zenual Sayyad, 35, from Kurla. The families of the injured have been informed, and preliminary statements have been recorded, said Anil Mane, Senior Inspector, Dadar GRP.

The incident occurred around 10 am while the passengers were travelling on a southbound local train. Shortly after the train departed from Sion station and had covered approximately 500 metres, the trio reportedly fell from the compartment, allegedly while standing near the door due to overcrowding.