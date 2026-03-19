3 IIT Bombay students, on a sunrise trip, die after their SUV overturns on Mumbai–Pune expressway

The students were returning from Khandala to IIT Bombay campus when the accident took place around 9 am near the Panvel exit on the Expressway, (Representational image)

Three students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, who had gone to watch the sunrise in the mountains, died after the SUV in which they were travelling overturned near Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Thursday morning.

The deceased, identified as Shreyansh Sharma, 22, Omkumar Borse, 23, and Lay Deshbhratar, 20, were returning from Khandala to their campus when the accident took place around 9 am near the Panvel exit on the Expressway, said Gajanan Ghadge, senior inspector of Panvel Taluka police station.

Sharma hailed from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Borse from Nashik, and Deshbhratar from Nagpur, the police said.

The three were accompanied by three other students in two other vehicles, he added.