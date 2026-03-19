3 IIT Bombay students, on a sunrise trip, die after their SUV overturns on Mumbai–Pune expressway

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Three students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, who had gone to watch the sunrise in the mountains, died after the SUV in which they were travelling overturned near Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Thursday morning.
The deceased, identified as Shreyansh Sharma, 22, Omkumar Borse, 23, and Lay Deshbhratar, 20, were returning from Khandala to their campus when the accident took place around 9 am near the Panvel exit on the Expressway, said Gajanan Ghadge, senior inspector of Panvel Taluka police station.
Sharma hailed from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Borse from Nashik, and Deshbhratar from Nagpur, the police said.
The three were accompanied by three other students in two other vehicles, he added.
Ghadge said, “The car in which the three deceased were travelling wanted to overtake a truck and go to the other lane. When they could not do so, they tried overtaking from the service road, and the vehicle got stuck between the truck and the service road and overturned several times, dealing fatal wounds to its occupants.”
The three were rushed to a hospital at Panvel, where they were declared dead.
The police have registered a case against unidentified persons. An officer said that the families of the deceased have been alerted about the incident.
The police said that the group of students went for a movie on Wednesday night and decided to head to Khandala around 5.30 am on Thursday to watch the sunrise. The police have recorded the statements of the students who were accompanying the deceased, the officer added.
Ghadge said that they will investigate the cause of the accident based on CCTV cameras and witness statements.
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