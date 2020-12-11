3 held with counterfeit notes in Thane

Equipment used for printing fake notes, including a computer and a printer, have been seized from the trio. (Representational)

The Thane police on Thursday arrested three persons and seized counterfeit currency notes with a face value of over Rs 85 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Laxmikant Patil said that acting on a tip-off that some people were coming to the Kapurbawdi Circle on Wednesday evening for the sale of fake currency notes, a police team laid a trap.

Sachin Agre (29) was arrested and fake Rs 2,000 denomination notes with a face value of Rs 85.48 lakh seized from his possession.

Based on Agre’s interrogation, Mansoor Hussain Khan (45) and Chandrakant Mahadeo Mane (45) were arrested, he added.

While Agre and Khan are from Chiplun in Ratnagiri, Mane is from Mumbai, the police said. Equipment used for printing fake notes, including a computer and a printer, have been seized from the trio.

The Kapurbawdi police station has booked the three under sections 489-A (counterfeiting currency notes or bank note) 489-B (using as genuine forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of the IPC.

