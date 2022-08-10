3 held for stealing electronic control module from vehicles; 4th for selling them

August 10, 2022 1:02:37 am
Byculla police have arrested three persons for posing as taxi drivers to break into parked vehicles and steal their electronic control module (ECM). They have also arrested a 19-year-old man who would buy these stolen ECM machines from the three accused and sell them cheap in the market.
An ECM is an embedded system that controls electrical systems in a vehicle. The police said they started probing the matter after several incidents of stealing of ECM machines were reported in their jurisdiction. “Two such cases were registered on July 25 and 27,” said an officer.
After scrutinising footage from the CCTV cameras in Byculla and Nagpada area, the investigating officers zeroed in on the three suspects. “They were seen passing the spot in a taxi. They were tracked with the help of CCTV footage and they were seen in the footage at Nagpada Junction travelling in the same taxi,” said an investigator.
As the probing officers could not track the three further, they approached their local informers with the footage to identify the accused. The three are Imran Naeemullah Khan (31), Mohammad Shafiq Sharif Shaikh (35), and Shaukat Ali Matin Ali Shaikh (48).
Subscriber Only Stories
While the officers learnt that the three were from Tulsiwadi area in Tardeo, the trio had not been going there either. “On Saturday, the three were found roaming suspiciously at Changu Mangu Gali in Mazgaon,” said an officer.
The three were then taken to the police station where they confessed to having committed the crime. Six ECM machines were also recovered from them.
The three are wanted in cases registered at Kurla, Dharavi, V B Nagar, D B Marg, N M Joshi and Mahim police stations. “When we tried to identify the buyer of these stolen machines, the name of another person, Irfan Sabir Sheikh, cropped up after which he was detained and subsequently arrested for buying these stolen machines and selling them at a cheaper value,” said an investigator.
The police said 35 ECM machines were seized from him.
The four have been booked under relevant sections of theft. They were produced in court and remanded in police custody till November 11.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Real estate giant’s scion falls prey to sextortion
In the absence of elected councillors, Mumbaikars to act as watchdogs for road repair works worth Rs 5,806 cr
Mumbai: City gets its first heavy rain this month
Court allows Nawab Malik to be taken to new hospital for medical tests
Should keep sad feeling of partition alive within us until dream of Akhand Bharat is realised: Fadnavis
UEFA Super Cup Final Preview: Real Madrid aim to keep momentum against Eintracht Frankfurt
Maharashtra State Wakf Board case: AG writes to SC on change of counsel, attempts to prevent him from appearing
Chess Olympiad gold for Ukraine: ‘But medal can’t stop a war’
20 lakh Tricolours to be hoisted in Pune as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign
Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited sets up probe over farmers ‘seizing’ computers
Nine killed in road accident in Mallarpur, Birbhum
Tripura: Returnee insurgent body announces National Highway blockade over unfulfilled demands