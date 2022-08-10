scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

3 held for stealing electronic control module from vehicles; 4th for selling them

An electronic control module is an embedded system that controls electrical systems in a vehicle. The police said they started probing the matter after several incidents of stealing of ECM machines were reported in their jurisdiction.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 1:02:37 am
The four have been booked under relevant sections of theft. (Representational/File)

Byculla police have arrested three persons for posing as taxi drivers to break into parked vehicles and steal their electronic control module (ECM). They have also arrested a 19-year-old man who would buy these stolen ECM machines from the three accused and sell them cheap in the market.

An ECM is an embedded system that controls electrical systems in a vehicle. The police said they started probing the matter after several incidents of stealing of ECM machines were reported in their jurisdiction. “Two such cases were registered on July 25 and 27,” said an officer.

After scrutinising footage from the CCTV cameras in Byculla and Nagpada area, the investigating officers zeroed in on the three suspects. “They were seen passing the spot in a taxi. They were tracked with the help of CCTV footage and they were seen in the footage at Nagpada Junction travelling in the same taxi,” said an investigator.

As the probing officers could not track the three further, they approached their local informers with the footage to identify the accused. The three are Imran Naeemullah Khan (31), Mohammad Shafiq Sharif Shaikh (35), and Shaukat Ali Matin Ali Shaikh (48).

While the officers learnt that the three were from Tulsiwadi area in Tardeo, the trio had not been going there either. “On Saturday, the three were found roaming suspiciously at Changu Mangu Gali in Mazgaon,” said an officer.

The three were then taken to the police station where they confessed to having committed the crime. Six ECM machines were also recovered from them.

The three are wanted in cases registered at Kurla, Dharavi, V B Nagar, D B Marg, N M Joshi and Mahim police stations. “When we tried to identify the buyer of these stolen machines, the name of another person, Irfan Sabir Sheikh, cropped up after which he was detained and subsequently arrested for buying these stolen machines and selling them at a cheaper value,” said an investigator.

The police said 35 ECM machines were seized from him.

The four have been booked under relevant sections of theft. They were produced in court and remanded in police custody till November 11.

