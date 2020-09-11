3 held for murder of missing 20-year-old youth in Thane

While trying to snatch the chain, the accused choked Akshay to death using a thread.

Three men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old youth who had gone missing since September 3, police said.

According to the Kasarawadavali police in Thane, the accused, identified as Dhanraj Tarude (33), Krishna Ghodke (23) and Chandan Paswan (20), have been charged under IPC sections 302, 201, 34 and 364.

Police said the accused, all friends, murdered Akshay Danki (20), a resident of Waghbeed in Thane, for a 40-gram gold chain he was wearing.

Police said Dhanraj, who was friends with the deceased, had planned to snatch the gold chain from Akshay. On September 3, Dhanraj called Akshay to a deserted place where the other two accused were already present, said police. While trying to snatch the chain, the accused choked Akshay to death using a thread and disposed the body in Vasai Creek, police said, adding that they have recovered the body.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd