Mumbai: Three held for cheating people on money transfer apps

The Palghar police arrested three men for allegedly cheating people on money transferring apps. Among the victims was a Waliv-based businessman, who was cheated of Rs 7 lakh, police said.

Police said the accused have been identified as Rajkumar Prasad (24), Sarojkumar Singh (22) and Nitish Prasad (21). “All three are residents of Bihar, and were operating from there. The accused used search engines to look for shops that transfer money, and using their contact details, would find their email IDs and other information. Using this information, they would transfer money from the account linked to the mobile number or email ID, to their own accounts,” a senior officer said.

“The accused were changing their IP addresses so well that tracking them was difficult. We used tracking softwares to find them,” the officer said.

The accused have been booked under various IT acts for cheating and theft, police said. They were brought to Palghar on August 17, and are in police custody. “We have managed to recover Rs 5 lakh from them,” an officer from the Palghar police said. “We are investigating their modus operandi, and who else they had targeted.”