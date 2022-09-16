3 from Buldhana detained near Delhi for plot to kidnap former BJP MLA

“They were caught by the local police near Delhi while they were moving suspiciously.,” said a police officer from Buldhana.

A tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau led to the Buldhana city police detaining three men, who are alleged to have been discussing ways to kidnap former BJP MLA from Malkapur, Chainsukh Sancheti from Buldhana, along with Radeshyam Chandak, founder and chairman of Buldana Urban Co-op credit society.

Police said the three men from Buldhana and had gone to Ajmer, Rajasthan on September 7 on a holy trip. On September 10, they thought of committing a petty robbery and headed to meet their acquaintances near Delhi. “They were caught by the local police near Delhi while they were moving suspiciously.,” said a police officer from Buldhana.