3 civic bodies say BMC staff can’t return home

Orders by three municipal corporations around Mumbai that those living within their municipal limits but are employees of BMC and private firms providing essential services in Mumbai, and who have to travel out to their workplaces daily, will not be allowed to return to their homes anymore have angered the employees. The employees have now demanded that these civic bodies withdraw the advisory, which will essentially mean that they cannot go to work.

Last Friday, the BMC made 100 per cent attendance for all its employees in offices and on-field compulsory. The BMC has around one lakh employees. While employees over 55 years and those with medical conditions have been given some relaxations, they have also been asked to work.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have issued advisories asking people working in essential services sector in government and private firms in Mumbai not to travel back to their homes located in the limits of these civic bodies. The corporations have also asked the BMC to make arrangements for civic employees, including healthcare workers, within Mumbai.

Municipal Engineers Union described the advisory as “unacceptable” and demanded that the chief minister intervene to resolve the issue. The union said about 30 per cent staff lives in MMR. If they are not allowed to travel to the city, the BMC’s efforts against COVID-19 would get affected. “If staff living outside Mumbai are not allowed to enter the city or return home, then essential works will suffer. Also, even if the BMC makes arrangements for their stay in the city, it would be difficult as many have old parents and children at home. The Chief Minister should look into this matter,” said Sainath Rajyadhyaksha, union president.

Mira-Bhayander municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange said the order was issued as most COVID-19 patients in the civic area are people working in Mumbai.

The KDMC has asked residents who travel to Mumbai for work to provide details — name, residential and office address, mobile number, Aadhaar card to KDMC and to stay in Mumbai failing which they will not be allowed to enter or exit the region from May 8.

In a video posted on Sunday, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb B Misal said, “In last one week, 183 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Navi Mumbai. Out of this, nearly 90 per cent include those who travel back and forth from Mumbai every day.”

Misal added, “In a videoconference with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BMC has agreed to make adequate arrangements for the employees…in Mumbai itself.”

The BMC Tuesday said they have already made arrangements for its staff. Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on May 1 had asked all ward officers to convince star hotels and lodges in their jurisdiction to house civic employees involved in essential services. Pardeshi issued an order asking ward officers to talk to hotels and fixed charges for employees’ stay at such hotels: Rs 2,000 per day for five-star hotels, Rs 1,500 for 4-star hotels, Rs 1,000 for 3-star hotels and Rs 500 for non-star ones. BMC will provide accommodation to those who come from faroff areas and who face difficulty in transportation.

