Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
3 booked for ‘letting cows out to attack’ BMC officials

BMC officer Dr Yogesh Agarkar suffered a knee dislocation after a cow stomped over him. (Representational/File)

The Shivajinagar Police has booked three owners of a cowshed at Govandi’s 90 Feet Road for allegedly ‘pinching cows and letting them out to attack’ the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) who had come to inspect the animals.

Police said the three accused — Chandrabhan Yadav, Abhayraj Morya and Rajwanti Morya — did not have requisite permission from BMC to accommodate the cattle in the shed. In the last week of January, a team of civic body officials had gone to inspect the cowshed as part of an ongoing anti-irregularities drive, and seized cows and bulls that were illegally kept at various goshalas.

“The owners did not cooperate with the officers, and instead ‘pinched’ the cows, and they attacked the officers,” said an officer. BMC officer Dr Yogesh Agarkar suffered a knee dislocation after a cow stomped over him.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 05:24 IST
