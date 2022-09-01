scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

3 arrested for secretly taking intimate photos, videos of women on cellphones

Earlier this week, as three accused got involved in a fight, one of them spilled the beans during the argument. Soon, people from the locality cornered them and checked the pen drive of one of the accused.

An officer said that the three had captured the photographs and the videos between 2019 and 2021.

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly secretly taking photographs of women on cellphones at a slum colony in Mumbai.

The police have so far found that the accused – Satish Harijan (29), Stephen Nadar (21) and Saravna Harijan (23) – captured photos and videos of at least three women. The cellphones of the three accused have been seized and sent for forensic analysis to find out if any photographs had been deleted.

An officer said that the three had captured the photographs and the videos between 2019 and 2021.

The accused would make use of holes in the walls of the houses or windows and use their cellphones to capture women undressing without their knowledge.

There they found intimate photographs of three women from the area.

There they found intimate photographs of three women from the area.

Locals residents took the accused to the police station, where the statement of one of the women found in the photographs was recorded. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered and the three were arrested.

“Since the cellphones have been formatted, we have sent them for forensic testing to find out if there are any other victims,” said an officer.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 11:54:45 pm
