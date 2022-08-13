2nd FYJC admission merit list out: Marginal reduction in cut-off marks

THE SECOND merit list of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for Class XI was declared on Friday evening. Popular city colleges have carried out a marginal change in the cut-off scores from the first merit list. The city’s popular St Xavier’s College revised the cut-off score for the arts stream to 93.4 per cent from 94.2 per cent in the first list, while another popular institution Jai Hind College maintained the cut-off score in the second list at 90.2per cent (first merit list).

“The marginal drop was expected in the cut-off score after the second merit list. We anticipate a tougher competition in the third merit list now, as allotments may increase,” the principal of a south Mumbai College said.

Cut-offs for the commerce stream also saw a reduction of only 1 per cent. N M College reduced the cut-off percentage to 92.2 per cent from 93.8 per cent whereas at H R College it is 92.6 per cent from 93 per cent in the first merit list. At the R A Podar College, however, the cut-off score has jumped to 91.8 per cent from 90.4 per cent in the first merit list.

However, the number of students allotted seats in the second merit list has dropped considerably from 1,93,651 in the first merit list to only 69,691 in the second merit list.

Colleges are also wondering about the lesser allotment in the second merit list even though seats were available.

Vice-Principal of a popular junior college, said, “For arts stream, we have seen only 28 students being allotted seats in our college whereas the number is slightly higher in science stream. But due to this, we continue to offer vacant seats in the thirst round, which means the possibility for students opting for a betterment chance for the next round.”

The first merit list was declared on August 3 in which a total of 2,87,268 students had registered for the admission process and 1,39,651 candidates were allotted seats. However, only 67,963 candidates confirmed their admissions at the end of the first round.

There is also a decline in the number of students bagging seats in their first preferred college from 61,735 students in the first round to only 15,121 in the second round.