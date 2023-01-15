2nd arrest made in missing MBBS student case

After a lifeguard was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Friday for his alleged role in the disappearance of a third-year student MBBS student who went missing from Bandra Bandstand in November 2021, another arrest was made in the case later in the day.

The accused was identified as Abdul Jabbar Ansari, a friend of the lifeguard, Mittu Singh. Ansari was on Saturday produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody.

Singh was the last person with whom Sadichcha Sane (22) was seen before she went missing from Bandra Bandstand. The police had said that Singh was arrested on the basis of circumstantial evidence and because his custodial interrogation was necessary.

“Ansari was aware that Sane was with Singh on the night of November 29, 2021, at Bandra Bandstand. We suspect his role in the crime, due to which he was arrested,” according to an officer.

“On November 29, Ansari had called Singh and used some wrong words about Sane, which shows their wrong intention towards the girl,” the police said in its remand report presented before the court on Saturday.

The police said that while Ansari had never stayed in a hotel earlier, he stayed at a hotel on November 29. “From this, it appears that Sane was abducted by Singh and Ansari with the wrong motive. We are convinced that they killed her,” the police told the court.

According to the police, on November 29, 2021, Sane had boarded a train at 9.58 am from Virar station and got off at Andheri, as she was to appear for the prelims in JJ hospital at 2 pm. She boarded another train and alighted at Bandra from where she took an auto to Bandstand.

She was at Bandra the entire day and CCTV cameras captured her standing opposite Taj Lands End on Bandstand. Singh was the lifeguard on duty there. He told the police that since Sane was going towards the sea, he suspected she was going to attempt suicide and thus, followed her.

He further alleged that Sane had told him that she was not going to die by suicide and the two got talking.

According to his statement to the police, they sat on a rock till 3.30 am, following which, they took a few selfies on his phone and Singh left. Sane then went missing.