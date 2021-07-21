291 landslide-prone areas in Mumbai, most in S ward

In the last 29 years, 290 people have been killed and more than 300 injured in the landslide accidents. (Representational)

Mumbai has 291 landslide-prone areas across the city, more than 50 per cent of which are in S ward, which comprises Bhandup and Vikhroli, data from the BMC shows. A large number of people live in these areas, the data added.

According to BMC officials, of the total 24 administrative wards in Mumbai, 19 have been categorised landslide-prone areas with 291 sites. While S ward has the highest number of such areas at 152, it is followed by 32 in N ward (Ghatkopar, Asalpha), 18 in L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka) and 16 in D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road).

On Sunday night, 29 people died and six others were injured in two incidents of landslides in Chembur and Vikhroli after heavy rainfall. In both cases, the BMC has claimed that it issued warnings to people living in these landslide-prone areas to move to safer palces.

Every year ahead of monsoon, as per BMC’s disaster management cell protocol, each ward prepares a list of landslide-prone areas, waterlogging spots and dilapidated buildings.

“After the list is ready, each ward starts issuing warnings to the people living in slums on hilly sides marked as landslide-prone areas. They are usually asked to move to safer places till the end of monsoon,” said an official from the disaster management cell.

Activist Anil Galgali said that over 22,000 people live in such landslide-prone areas. “The loss of life as well as financial loss due to landslides in Mumbai is not new. The state government has not been serious about remedying the situation for the last 10 years. In the last 29 years, 290 people have been killed and more than 300 injured in the landslide accidents,” he added.

He further said that 22,483 families are living in such dangerous places in Mumbai. “The government had first initiated rehabilitation of these people in 2011 but nothing concrete has taken place since then,” Galgali added.