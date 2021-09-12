290 trees to be felled, transplanted for bullet train, Metro 7A projects

Over 290 trees will be felled and transplanted for two infrastructure projects, including the Union government’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

The BMC’s gardens department on Wednesday issued a public notice seeking suggestions and objections for felling and transplanting (translocation at some places) 291 trees for the bullet train and Metro 7A (Andheri East-Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport) corridor projects. People can send their suggestions and objections by September 15.

According to the proposal, for the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (bullet train) project at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), 152 trees will be impacted. While 11 trees would be felled, 141 would be transplanted. The proposal could see a political battle between Shiv Sena and BJP in the BMC as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had questioned how the project would benefit Maharashtra.

Last February, he had called the project a “white elephant” during an interview in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

The project is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The 508-km long high-speed rail corridor is estimated to cost Rs 1.1 lakh crore.



The Metro 7A corridor project is set to impact 139 trees. While 55 would be felled, 84 are to be transplanted.