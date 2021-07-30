Mumbai: 29-yr-old transgender murdered in fight over begging spot, two held

"The Two accused have been arrested for murder. The situation is peaceful after there was some commotion following the incident," said additional commissioner of police, North region, Dilip Sawant. (Representational)

A 29-year-old transgender was allegedly murdered by two other transgenders after a fight over a begging spot near a bridge in Borivali (West) late on Wednesday. Police have arrested the two accused.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm at Sudhir Phadke Chowk. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Chopde, who was a resident of Sukharwadi in Borivali (West). The two accused were identified as Payal Shinde, 30, and Naresh Thapa, 30.

According to police, the accused got into a heated argument with Chopde over who would stand at a certain spot for begging. Police said in a fit of rage, one of the two stabbed Chopde with a knife in the chest, who was then rushed to the nearby Shatabdi hospital and declared dead on admission.

“The Two accused have been arrested for murder. The situation is peaceful after there was some commotion following the incident,” said additional commissioner of police, North region, Dilip Sawant.

A police constable posted at a nakabandi point, who witnessed the incident and called the control room asking for help, has been made a complainant in the case.