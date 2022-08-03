29-year-old man impersonates woman on Facebook to carry out extortion, held

The Kasturba Marg police in Borivali (east) have arrested a 29-year-old for allegedly impersonating a woman from his housing society, and chatting with men on Facebook in a bid to extort money from them. One of his victims approached the police which led to his arrest while collecting extortion money.

Sushant Talashilkar is a resident of a cooperative housing society in Rajendranagar in Borivali east. The complaint was filed by a 52-year-old man from his housing society who received a friend request on Facebook in May this year, ostensibly from a 52-year-old woman living in the same society.

The complainant accepted the request and got chatting with the friend who was actually Talashilkar. The accused then initiated romantic chats and later sent obscene photographs. He clicked screenshots of the conversations and threatened the complainant that he would share those on the WhatsApp group of their housing society unless he got Rs 10,000 for deleting them.

The complainant approached the police and a trap was laid. On Sunday, fake currency notes wrapped in paper were placed under a car and the complainant asked the accused to collect it. When the accused reached the spot and picked up the money, a police team nabbed him.