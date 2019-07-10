Toggle Menu
Maharasthra: 2,800 SHGs to train women from minority communitieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/2800-shgs-to-train-women-from-minority-communities-5823161/

Maharasthra: 2,800 SHGs to train women from minority communities

These self-help groups (SHGs) will come up in 14 districts of Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati division.

Skill development for minority women, women of minority, minority women empowerment, Women empowerment, maharashtra government, Indian Express news.
The women would be trained for a minimum three months. Emphasise will be also be given on making the women self-reliant within six months. (Representational)

To empower women from minorities communities by providing them skill development training, the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved 2,800 bachatgats (self-help groups) in 14 backward districts. For this, the government is set to incur an expenditure of Rs 6.3 crore.

These self-help groups (SHGs) will come up in 14 districts of Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati division. The districts of Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Washim will each see 200 SHGs being set up. The women would be trained for a minimum three months. Emphasise will be also be given on making the women self-reliant within six months.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, said, “Through self-help groups, women from minority communities will be provided all required infrastructure and financial aid. The emphasise is on developing their skill through specialised training.”

The SHGs will enroll women representing minority communities such as Muslim, Jain, Boudh, Sikh, Parsi and Jews. The priority will be given to women belonging poor and backward categories. The Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, a government organisation that works for the welfare of women, will play an important role in the working of these SHGs.

Under this scheme, the newly created SHGs in Nanded, Karanja (Washim), Aurangabad and Nagpur will provide skill development training to women from the minority communities.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: Rush in BEST buses as reduced fare kicks
2 Maharashtra: Stock in dams 9.82%, farmers urged not to rush kharif sowing
3 Kurar wall collapse: 21-year-old man succumbs, toll rises to 29