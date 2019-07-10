Maharasthra: 2,800 SHGs to train women from minority communities

To empower women from minorities communities by providing them skill development training, the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved 2,800 bachatgats (self-help groups) in 14 backward districts. For this, the government is set to incur an expenditure of Rs 6.3 crore.

Advertising

These self-help groups (SHGs) will come up in 14 districts of Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati division. The districts of Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Washim will each see 200 SHGs being set up. The women would be trained for a minimum three months. Emphasise will be also be given on making the women self-reliant within six months.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, said, “Through self-help groups, women from minority communities will be provided all required infrastructure and financial aid. The emphasise is on developing their skill through specialised training.”

The SHGs will enroll women representing minority communities such as Muslim, Jain, Boudh, Sikh, Parsi and Jews. The priority will be given to women belonging poor and backward categories. The Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, a government organisation that works for the welfare of women, will play an important role in the working of these SHGs.

Under this scheme, the newly created SHGs in Nanded, Karanja (Washim), Aurangabad and Nagpur will provide skill development training to women from the minority communities.