scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

2,800 self-help groups to come up in 15 districts

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting on Thursday, which was presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A budget of Rs 18.59 crore was also approved for the same, according to a statement from the office of the Chief Minister.

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra government, Maharashtra self help groups, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChief Minister Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved the creation of 2,800 self-help groups in 15 districts of the state, to promote employment and self-reliance for women. The groups will be created under the Minority Development department.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting on Thursday, which was presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A budget of Rs 18.59 crore was also approved for the same, according to a statement from the office of the Chief Minister.

From 2018, the government has been operating a special programme for fast-paced economic development in the regions of Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra. Now, in each of the 15 districts of Aurangabad, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Jalna, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli, about 200 new self-help groups will be created, amounting to approximately 2,800 new groups, the statement said.

More from Mumbai

The Maharashtra Skill Development Society will also give skill development training to 1,500 women in Nanded, Karanja (Washim district), Parbhani, Aurangabad and Nagpur, as self-help groups have already been set up in these five cities areas through the Women Economic Development Corporation. The training programme will take place till the year 2028 as per the latest revision, according to the statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures popPremium
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures pop

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 01:51:26 am
Next Story

Filling 75,000 vacant posts: Exams outsourced to TCS, IBPS for transparency

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement