2,800 self-help groups to come up in 15 districts

The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved the creation of 2,800 self-help groups in 15 districts of the state, to promote employment and self-reliance for women. The groups will be created under the Minority Development department.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting on Thursday, which was presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A budget of Rs 18.59 crore was also approved for the same, according to a statement from the office of the Chief Minister.

From 2018, the government has been operating a special programme for fast-paced economic development in the regions of Marathwada, Vidarbha and north Maharashtra. Now, in each of the 15 districts of Aurangabad, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Jalna, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli, about 200 new self-help groups will be created, amounting to approximately 2,800 new groups, the statement said.

The Maharashtra Skill Development Society will also give skill development training to 1,500 women in Nanded, Karanja (Washim district), Parbhani, Aurangabad and Nagpur, as self-help groups have already been set up in these five cities areas through the Women Economic Development Corporation. The training programme will take place till the year 2028 as per the latest revision, according to the statement.