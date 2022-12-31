28 yrs after woman and her children are murdered, police make first arrest

Twenty-eight years after a woman and her four children were murdered at their residence in Kashimira, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police made the first arrest in the case on Thursday.

Rajkumar Chauhan, one of the three men allegedly involved in the murders in November 1994, was arrested from the Mumbai airport.

The other two — siblings Anil and Sunil Saroj — are absconding.

When Aviraj Kurade took charge as the senior inspector of Crime Branch (Unit I) at the recently formed MBVV Commissionerate, he asked for a list of all major undetected cases.

In all, 11 cases were found, including the most brutal in which Jagranidevi Prajapati (27) and her four children, including one three months old, were murdered. Jagranidevi’s husband had passed away in an accident in 2006, said Kurade.

The police found that all the accused in the case were from Uttar Pradesh. A team was sent to the state in June 2021. It started collecting information about the accused with help of the UP Special Task Force, Kurade said.

Following investigation, including putting phones on survaillance, the police found that Rajkumar Chauhan alias Kalia was living Qatar. After getting details about his passport, the police got a Look Out Circular issued against him.

On Thursday, Chauhan was detained at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while he arrived in Mumbai. Following this, the MBVV Police took him into custody.

The police found that Chauhan had accompanied Anil and Sunil, who resided in the same area as the deceased, at the time of murder.

“Once one of the accused had held Jagranidevi’s hand, which led to a fight between the brothers and her family. Later, there was another fight, following which, the accused decided to take revenge. One day, when Jagranidevi’s husband went out of the house, the accused came and murdered all five, disposed their blood-stained clothes and fled,” Kurade said.

“We are hopeful that with the help of Chauhan’s interrogation, the other two accused will be arrested soon,” he added.