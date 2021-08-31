28-yr-old man held for gas cylinder leak & fire at Dharavi

THE SHAHU Nagar police Monday arrested a 28-year-old man in the LPG cylinder leak and subsequent fire incident at a slum structure in Dharavi’s Shahu Nagar, which injured 17 residents on Sunday afternoon.

Contrary to the BMC version, the police said that the cylinder did not explode but the gas leak from the cylinder caught fire leading to burn injuries to the 17 residents, including an eight-year-old. Five were critically injured and were admitted with 50-60 per cent burn injuries. The incident took place in a narrow lane opposite to Hotel Mubarak in Dharavi.

The arrested accused Mohamed Miraj Siddiqui, a labourer, was removing the cylinder from his one-storey structure after his wife told him that it was leaking. The cylinder slipped out of his hands and fell on the lane. According to the preliminary findings, someone dropped a cigarette near the leaking cylinder, which caused the fire. After the incident, Siddiqui left the area with his wife and child fearing an attack.

He was granted bail by a magistrate court on Monday. The police have asked him to submit documents to prove the cylinder was legally procured by him.

He is booked under Section 337 (endangering lives) 338 (grievous hurt endangering lives) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the IPC.