28 years on, court finds man arrested for robbery was minor at time of offence

Nearly 28 years after a person was booked for robbery, a sessions court recently found that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence. The court went on to direct the now 44-year-old man lodged in Thane jail to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for further proceedings.

The man was arrested in 1995 along with three others in connection to a robbery in Mumbai.

While the other three accused have faced trial – two were acquitted and one was convicted – the man had fled after being granted bail. He was again arrested by the Dindoshi police in 2021 and sent to Thane jail. He has already spent 23 months in jail since then.

During a visit by a legal volunteer of NGO Dard Se Hamdard Tak to Thane jail, the 44-year-old had claimed that he was a minor at the time of the robbery and house trespass incident that took place on May 4, 1995. Following this, the lawyers of the NGO traced his family and birth documents.

Last year, Lawyer Kruti Mehta from the NGO moved a plea before the court that since the man was a minor at the time of the alleged offence, he cannot be lodged in Thane jail.

The court, earlier this month, said that as per documents, on the day of the incident, the man was 17 years and 29 days old. “…thus the present case against the accused requires to be tried and decided by the Juvenile Justice Board… Hence, the seasons registrar and the sheristedar are hereby directed to send the whole proceeding of this case to the Juvenile Justice Board forthwith for trial and decision as per law,” it added.

The court directed the senior inspector of Dindoshi police station to make arrangement to produce the man before the JJB. Officers at the police station said he will be produced before the JJB on March 27 as per court order.