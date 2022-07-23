scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

28-year-old charged with murdering wife, attacking 2 others who tried to save her

The couple, who are from Osmanabad, are survived by their five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

Written by Sagar Rajput | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 12:20:04 am
The accused has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

A 28-year-old man has been booked on charges of murder and attempt to murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife more than 10 times and also attacked a friend and a passerby who tried to intervene to save the woman. The police said the accused, Kiran Dave, who has also sustained injuries and is admitted in hospital, believed that his wife, Madhavi, was in an extramarital relationship.

The couple, who are from Osmanabad, are survived by their five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

Dave is employed in the Masjid area and after work on Thursday night, he went out to eat with a friend, police said. “Suddenly after dinner, he called his wife and asked her to meet him near Excelsior cinema hall in CST. He said he wanted to talk to her,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.

As soon as she arrived, the two had a heated argument and in a fit of rage, Dane started stabbing her with a knife, police said. “Dave stabbed her over 10 times on her chest and abdomen,” said an investigator, adding, “His friend, who was also present, tried to intervene but Dave attacked him as well. The friend sustained injuries on his hand.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

A passerby, who is the complainant in the case, also tried to stop Dave but the accused attacked him too, police said. “The passerby was also injured,” said an officer.

Another passerby alerted the police control room about what was occurring. A police team reached the spot and rushed the couple, the friend and the passerby to the hospital.

Madhavi was declared dead on arrival while Dave is still undergoing treatment for deep injuries on his head. His friend and the passerby were discharged after being provided aid.

The police said Dave will be formally arrested after he is discharged from the hospital. During preliminary inquiry, he had confessed to the killing, police said.

“We have learned that the accused was suspicious that his wife was having an extramarital affair,” said an officer.

More from Mumbai

The accused has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement