28-year-old charged with murdering wife, attacking 2 others who tried to save her

A 28-year-old man has been booked on charges of murder and attempt to murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife more than 10 times and also attacked a friend and a passerby who tried to intervene to save the woman. The police said the accused, Kiran Dave, who has also sustained injuries and is admitted in hospital, believed that his wife, Madhavi, was in an extramarital relationship.

The couple, who are from Osmanabad, are survived by their five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

Dave is employed in the Masjid area and after work on Thursday night, he went out to eat with a friend, police said. “Suddenly after dinner, he called his wife and asked her to meet him near Excelsior cinema hall in CST. He said he wanted to talk to her,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station.

As soon as she arrived, the two had a heated argument and in a fit of rage, Dane started stabbing her with a knife, police said. “Dave stabbed her over 10 times on her chest and abdomen,” said an investigator, adding, “His friend, who was also present, tried to intervene but Dave attacked him as well. The friend sustained injuries on his hand.”

A passerby, who is the complainant in the case, also tried to stop Dave but the accused attacked him too, police said. “The passerby was also injured,” said an officer.

Another passerby alerted the police control room about what was occurring. A police team reached the spot and rushed the couple, the friend and the passerby to the hospital.

Madhavi was declared dead on arrival while Dave is still undergoing treatment for deep injuries on his head. His friend and the passerby were discharged after being provided aid.

The police said Dave will be formally arrested after he is discharged from the hospital. During preliminary inquiry, he had confessed to the killing, police said.

“We have learned that the accused was suspicious that his wife was having an extramarital affair,” said an officer.

The accused has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.