scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

28 senior cops transferred in city police commissionerate

Notably, DCP Akbar Pathan was posted as DCP (Zone III). An accused in an extortion case related to controversial IPS officer and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Pathan was not chargesheeted by the CID, which was then investigating the matter, till the case went to the CBI.

Other transferred included DCP Abhinav Deshmukh, who was made DCP (Zone II). (Representational/File)

In one of the major reshuffles of zonal deputy commissioners of police in Mumbai, 28 senior officers were transferred in the city police commissionerate on Saturday.

Notably, DCP Akbar Pathan was posted as DCP (Zone III). An accused in an extortion case related to controversial IPS officer and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Pathan was not chargesheeted by the CID, which was then investigating the matter, till the case went to the CBI.

Other transferred included DCP Abhinav Deshmukh, who was made DCP (Zone II). Former Raigad SP Anil Paraskar, who was till recently serving in the State Intelligence Department, was appointed as DCP (Zone IX). Former Palghar SP Gaurav Singh, former Solapur SP Tejaswi Satpute and former Sindhudurg SP Dikshit Gedam were posted at Mumbai Police’s traffic (south) department, Mumbai Police headquarters (II) and Zone VIII, respectively.

More from Mumbai

Among those serving in the city police commissionerates, who were given fresh assignments, were Krishna Kant Upadyay, Prashant Kadam, Balsingh Rajput and Hemraj Rajput. While Upadhyay and Kadam were made DCP of Mumbai Police crime branch, Balsingh was transferred to Cyber and Hemraj made DCP (Zone VI).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 12:34:31 am
Next Story

Man kills relative after accusing her of performing black magic: Police

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement