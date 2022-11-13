28 senior cops transferred in city police commissionerate

In one of the major reshuffles of zonal deputy commissioners of police in Mumbai, 28 senior officers were transferred in the city police commissionerate on Saturday.

Notably, DCP Akbar Pathan was posted as DCP (Zone III). An accused in an extortion case related to controversial IPS officer and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Pathan was not chargesheeted by the CID, which was then investigating the matter, till the case went to the CBI.

Other transferred included DCP Abhinav Deshmukh, who was made DCP (Zone II). Former Raigad SP Anil Paraskar, who was till recently serving in the State Intelligence Department, was appointed as DCP (Zone IX). Former Palghar SP Gaurav Singh, former Solapur SP Tejaswi Satpute and former Sindhudurg SP Dikshit Gedam were posted at Mumbai Police’s traffic (south) department, Mumbai Police headquarters (II) and Zone VIII, respectively.

Among those serving in the city police commissionerates, who were given fresh assignments, were Krishna Kant Upadyay, Prashant Kadam, Balsingh Rajput and Hemraj Rajput. While Upadhyay and Kadam were made DCP of Mumbai Police crime branch, Balsingh was transferred to Cyber and Hemraj made DCP (Zone VI).