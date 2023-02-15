27-yr-old man held for murder of live-in partner in Nalasopara house

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his 35-year-old live-in partner inside their house in Nalasopara.

The police said the accused, Hardik Shah, stayed at Sitasadan society in Nalasopara along with his live-in partner Megha Dhansingh Torvi. They had allegedly told their real estate agent, landlord and other neighbours that they were married.

An officer said they while are yet to ascertain the exact date when Torvi was killed, the police were informed about the incident on Monday evening. “The two fought often and in a fit of rage, Shah strangled Torvi to death,” said an officer.

The police said Shah then fled Mumbai. “He messaged Torvi’s aunt in Karnataka that he had killed her and kept her remains inside the cavity of the bed. He also claimed that he was going to die by suicide,” said the officer.

“The aunt contacted the agent who had helped the couple get the house in Nalasopara and asked him to check on them. When the agent went to the house, nobody answered the doorbell. He found a foul smell was emanating from inside,” said the officer.

Subsequently, the Tulinj police was informed, which broke open the door. “We found Torvi’s remains inside the cavity of the bed. The remains were then sent to the hospital… the postmortem report said that she was strangled to death,” the officer said.

A case of murder was registered and the police tracked Shah to his native place in Rajasthan. He was arrested by a police team on Tuesday. “The team is on its way to Mumbai and should reach by Wednesday morning,” the officer said.