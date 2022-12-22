27-year-old woman killed in moving car, two held

Two men have been arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly killing a 27-year-old woman by strangulating her in a moving car and disposing her remains in the river bank of Dhamani village near Matheran.

The police said Urvashi Satyanarayan Vaishnav was identified with the help of her slipper. The accused, Riyaz Samad Khan (36) and Imran Sheikh (28), are employed as a gym trainer and a courier delivery boy, respectively.

The police said Khan, who is married and has a son, was having an extra marital affair with Vaishnav – a resident of Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai – for the last six months.

Terming it a pre-planned murder, Inspector Ravindra Patil said, “Urvashi was murdered because she was pressuring Khan to marry her.”

The police said that around 5 pm on December 13, Khan went to Vaishnav’s house. At 9 pm, they left as she wanted to go to work. “Urvashi worked as a bar dancer. While Khan was driving her to work, Urvashi again started pressuring him to marry her,” said an officer.

Mid-way, the police said, Khan picked up Sheikh. “After he sat in the rear seat, Sheikh strangled her with a rope in the moving car from behind while Khan held her hands. Later in the night, the two dumped her body near Dhamani village,” the officer said.

On December 14, the Navi Mumbai police were informed that the remains of a woman had been found lying at the river bank. “The postmortem revealed she was strangled to death, following which a case of murder was registered at Panvel Taluka police station,” said an officer. “Her slippers had a tag of the shop from where it was bought. A team went to the shop and scrutinised CCTV footage that showed Urvashi and Khan buying the footwear,” he said.