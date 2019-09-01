Mumbai: 27-year-old sentenced to life for raping mentally challenged minor

A 27-YEAR-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old mentally challenged girl multiple times in 2014. The minor, who studied with her younger sister in Class I at the time, had deposed in court in 2018 with the help of a special instructor and identified the accused.

Advertising

According to the prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma, the victim lived with three siblings and parents. Both her parents worked as fruit sellers and were not at home throughout the day, while the victim remained in the care of her siblings. In December 2014, the victim’s mother realised that the girl had not menstruated for two months and took her to a doctor. The doctor directed the family to a civic-run hospital for a sonography, where it was revealed that the girl was pregnant. The hospital called the police as mandated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a complaint was filed against an unknown person. The victim’s mother told the court the minor girl was not able to reveal the name of the person who had raped her, but kept mentioning ‘dukanwala uncle’ (shopkeeper uncle).

The police were also told that an electrician in the locality had seen one of the shopkeepers with the girl a few months ago. The police called all electricians in the area for questioning and one of them admitted to having seen the minor with the accused, Mohammed Haroon Ansari. A DNA test was conducted on Ansari, which showed that he had sexually assaulted the girl. The court considered the medical reports and the testimony of the girl and her mother to find the accused guilty under Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.