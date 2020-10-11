27-year-old man held for flashing two women in Mumbai

“The accused is a sweeper and was driving his friend’s car when he flashed at the women,” Inspector Lata Sutar said. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly flashing two women near Vidyavihar railway station in the central suburbs, Tilak Nagar police said Saturday.

The accused, Bittu Palsingh Parcha, was seated in a car when he called the two women on the pretext of asking for an address and suddenly flashed at them, police said.

An officer from Tilak Nagar police station said, “The incident took place around 2.30 pm after which the women came to the police station and submitted a complaint.”

Police said the two women had noted the registration number of the vehicle with the help of which the accused was spotted near Natraj bar and arrested.

“The accused is a sweeper and was driving his friend’s car when he flashed at the women,” Inspector Lata Sutar said.

He has been booked under IPC sections 354 (A) (1) (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

