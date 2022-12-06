27-year-old courier delivery boy held from Dharavi for outraging woman’s modesty

The Mumbai police arrested a 27-year-old courier delivery boy on Sunday night for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman in the western suburbs area. The incident is the third such case that took place in the past six days under the jurisdiction of Khar police station. The arrested accused has been identified as Shadam Alam Shakib Alam Shaikh. He is a resident of Dharavi and works for a courier company. The victim is a 24-year-old woman, who is studying fashion designing.

An officer from Khar police station said, “Shaikh had gone to the building in which the victim currently resides to deliver goods to some other resident.” While entering the building, he saw the 24-year-old woman talking over the phone and crying over something. “After he saw her crying, he thought of taking advantage of the situation and entered the lift with her. He checked the flat in which she was entering and later while leaving after delivering the parcel, he wrote a message and his phone number on a tissue paper and dropped it inside her house,” said a police officer. In the message, he even asked her to call him.

The 24-year-old woman then read the message and called her parents as she was afraid, said police. Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Paraskar said, “The incident took place at around 1.30 pm but she came to the police station in the evening after which a case was registered.”

Using the phone number police called the accused. “Shaikh understood that something was wrong after which he told us that he is in Bihar and disconnected the phone. He even switched off his mobile,” said an officer. “However, we managed to get his location and address in Dharavi following which a team was sent to his house and he was arrested.”