27-year-old arrested for ‘sexually harassing woman’ in Mumbai

A hawker who allegedly sexually harassed a woman with obscene messages and WhatsApp video calls was arrested Saturday. The woman, a journalist, had lodged a complaint at Malabar Hill police station this week after being harassed by a man for over two months. After the man claimed to know where the woman lived and threatened to arrive at her home, she alerted the police. The accused, Zahiruddin Idrisi (27), was identified by police as a hawker. He was booked with sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation.

