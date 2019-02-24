27 Gadchiroli students get diplomas in community forest management

AS MANY as 27 students from Gadchiroli district were on Saturday awarded with diplomas in community forest management, a first-of-its-kind course jointly instituted by the Mumbai University (MU) and the state tribal development department. The course was developed to promote life skill education in tribal population to help them assert as well as know their rights.

The students were awarded the diplomas at Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hills. The entire group are now calling themselves ‘Vann Hakk Shiledar’ (guardian of forest rights). The 25-week intensive course began on October 2 and ended on February 13.

Vinita Atla (25) from Mendha Lekha village said that she was proud to have been nominated by her gram panchayat for the course, given that girls don’t always enjoy the same privileges as boys. “People asked me how will I help in measuring forests? I said why can’t I? I can.”

Principal Secretary (Tribal Development) Manisha Verma; director of the training programme, Dr Vijay Edlabadkar; ecologist Madhav Gadgil; professor of econometrics at MU, Neeraj Hatekar; executive director of state government’s model village programme, Popatrao Pawar and social activist in Mendha Lekha village, Devaji Tofa, attended the function.