Mumbai: 26-year-old pregnant woman ‘assaulted and blackmailed by husband to abort child’

A 26-year-old pregnant woman lodged an FIR against her husband on charges of sexual assault and domestic violence in Nallasopara.

According to police, the woman has alleged that her husband had recorded obscene video clips of her and used them to blackmail her to get an abortion.

Police have booked the husband under Section 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant sections of the IT Act. He, along with four other members of his family, including parents and two sisters, have also been booked on charges of domestic violence.

“The accused was working at a private firm before marriage and quit after their wedding in January,” an officer linked to investigation said.

The complainant told police that since then she was being harassed for money. Police said the husband wanted the woman, who is four-month pregnant, to abort the baby and would beat her up.

In her complaint, the woman has stated that her husband “repeatedly had unnatural sex with her after she got pregnant to get rid of the foetus”.

Police said when none of this worked, he recorded several obscene clips of his wife on his phone. “He used the clips to blackmail her. She was not allowed to communicate with anyone outside and was not allowed to leave the house. He threatened to upload the videos if she didn’t get an abortion,” the officer said.

Police said the woman managed to escape on May 18 and has been living with her parents. “The accused is on the run we are trying to trace him. We will arrest him soon,” the officer added.