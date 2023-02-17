26-year-old candidate collapses to death during Mumbai police recruitment drive

A 26-year-old police aspirant from Washim died at the Kalina University ground during Mumbai police’s recruitment drive Friday morning, police said. The aspirant, identified as Ganesh Ugale, had participated in the 1,600 m race and soon after crossing the finishing line, he collapsed and was declared dead at a hospital, they added.

Officers said Ugale and his cousin brother, who aspired to be a part of the Mumbai police, had applied for the post of police driver constable and had come to the city late on Thursday. They slept in makeshift tents that the department provided for candidates arriving from far-off places. On Friday, Ugale woke up early and participated in the events.

An officer said, “At around 10.45 am, the candidate participated in the 1,600 m race. He ran and completed 1,600 m, but as soon as he crossed the finishing line, he collapsed on the running track.” The on-duty medical team inspected the ailing candidate following which he was rushed to VN Desai hospital in Santacruz, where the doctors declared him dead.

“We are yet to ascertain the cause of death. The doctors are conducting the post-mortem,” said an officer.

The Bandra-Kurla Complex police, under whose jurisdiction the recruitment ground falls, are registering an accidental death report. “The BKC police will further conduct a probe into his death,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the police also enquired with his cousin, who had accompanied Ugale to Mumbai for the recruitment drive. “The cousin told us that Ugale had not complained of any discomfort all day. Even he is shocked as to how it happened,” said an officer. Ugale’s family in Washim has been informed of his death and they are on their way to Mumbai.

The Mumbai police’s largest recruitment drive kicked off on January 31 with over 5.81 lakh applicants vying for 7,076 police constable posts. The department started the recruitment process at two grounds – Naigaon in Parel and Marol in Andheri. On Wednesday, however, officials started conducting the tests at a ground in Kalina university as well.