18 years after 26/11, Hafiz Saeed to face in absentia trial: What it means

Lashkar-e-Taiba handler Hafiz Saeed will soon face an 'in absentia' trial in 26/11 case. (File Photo)

The process to conduct an ‘in absentia’ trial against six absconding Pakistani accused, including Lashkar-e-Taiba handlers Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakhvi, in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial has been started by the Mumbai Police. The police sent a letter to special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to that effect.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said, “A proclamation against the six absconding accused was issued by the trial court. On Friday, once a report is issued on the proclamation, we will initiate the process to proceed with the trial against them in absentia.”

The proclamation has been issued against Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi, Sajid Mir, Abu Alqama, Asim alias Abu Qahafa and Major Abdur Rehman Pasha.