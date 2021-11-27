‘Cyber warfare, narco terror among new threats India faces’

A report on evolving threats to national security was released at the inauguration of a new think tank here on Friday on the anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attacks that killed 166 people.

Titled “National Security Challenges – 26/11 and beyond! Atmanirbharta se hi atmanirbhaya Bharat”, the report lists cyber warfare, narco terror and misinformation warfare among the new threats that India faces, along with concerns over chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) security. It was released by Dr Vijay Page, founder of the new think tank called Bramha Research Foundation; former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, V Balachandran, who was also a member of the Ram Pradhan Committee; former Mumbai police commissioner D Sivanandan; and Prabhakaran Paleri, former director general of the Indian Coast Guard.

The report is in three parts. The first part titled “The Pradhan Committee report key highlights” is authored by Col Venkat Raman (Retd.), who served in the Indian Army for 25 years. The second part titled “Transforming Mumbai Police meet future challenges” is authored by former Mumbai police commissioner D Sivanandan. The third part titled “CBRN threats to national security” is authored by Col Ram Athavale, former key advisor to Government of India on CBRN security.

Balachandran said there was a need for a think tank in Mumbai along the lines of Council of Foreign Relations in the US.

Bramha Research Foundation describes itself as a “strategic research think tank” focusing on public policy and strategic issues that impact India nationally and internationally.

Sivanandan, who took over as Mumbai police commissioner months after the 26/11 attack, when the city police received a massive security upgrade, said, “If the same modus operandi of 26/11 attacks is used today, we are 100% well prepared for it. But terrorists always study what we are ready with and come up with something new…The future attack could even be a cyber attack, so we need to have a 360-degree view on security and plan.”

Prabhakaran Paleri, former DG, Indian Coast Guard, said, “Out of the 127 coast guards in the world our Coast Guard is the second best, but the government is not making maximum use of it.”