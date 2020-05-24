Mumbai man held after threat to ‘blow up’ UP CM

The man allegedly threatened to ‘blow up’ UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File photo) The man allegedly threatened to ‘blow up’ UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File photo)

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old Mumbai man who allegedly threatened to “blow up” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The ATS said the suspect was arrested from MHADA Colony in the Chunabhatti suburb of Mumbai.

According to police, in the early hours of Friday, the man allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to the social media helpline desk at Lucknow police headquarters, following which he said Adityanath was a “threat to a community and he was going to kill him with a bomb”.

Police filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

“Taking note of the seriousness of the threat, the UP Special Task Force started tracing the location of the caller, following which he was located at Chunabhatti in Mumbai,” said an official.

Police said the Kalachowkie unit of the ATS was deployed and the caller was arrested. “He has been handed over to UP STF. The caller will be produced before court for transit remand on Sunday and then taken to UP,” an officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd