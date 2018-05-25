Mumbai: 25-yr-old dies after his bike rams into hydraulic crane in Matunga

The police have booked the deceased for rash and negligent driving. (Representational) The police have booked the deceased for rash and negligent driving. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man who was riding a two-wheeler died while the pillion rider sustained head injuries after their motorcycle allegedly rammed into a hydraulic crane in Matunga. The police have booked the deceased for rash and negligent driving.

According to police sources, the deceased — identified as Ashish Singh, a resident of Parel — was on his way to drop the pillion rider, Nilesh Gholap, to his Kurla home when the accident happened.

An officer from Matunga police station said, “Gholap owns a shop in Dadar while the deceased was involved in clerical work in a shop. As the two were friends, Singh would usually go to drop Gholap at nights.”

The police said a crane was brought to install a height barrier before Nanalal D Mehta flyover in Matunga. The overspeeding biker didn’t see it and rammed into the crane, said police.

“Following the incident, the police control room was informed. The duo was rushed to Sion hospital, where Singh was declared brought dead before admission, while Gholap, who sustained head injuries, was admitted. Initially we didn’t have clue about the accident but later a person who was present at the spot, narrated the whole episode following which we came to know about the rider’s negligence and accordingly he was booked,” said an officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App