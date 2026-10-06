25 years, three times the cost: Versova-Yari Road bridge gets a December 2027 deadline

The Versova-Yari road bridge – one of suburban Mumbai’s much-awaited infrastructure projects is set to see the light of day in December 2027, 25 years after it was conceptualized.

The 206-meter-long bridge is set to connect Lokhandwala with Andheri back road, passing over the Kavthe creek at Andheri West. At present, there is no direct connectivity between these two places, and the travel time between these two places takes 30 minutes. Meanwhile, once operational, the travel time is set to drop below 10 mins.

Earlier on Monday, a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials led by Abhijit Bangar — additional municipal commissioner (Projects) carried out a site inspection. Following this, the private agency executing the work was told to complete the work by December next year.