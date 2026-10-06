25 years, three times the cost: Versova-Yari Road bridge gets a December 2027 deadline

The Versova-Yari road bridge – one of suburban Mumbai’s much-awaited infrastructure projects is set to see the light of day in December 2027, 25 years after it was conceptualized.
The 206-meter-long bridge is set to connect Lokhandwala with Andheri back road, passing over the Kavthe creek at Andheri West. At present, there is no direct connectivity between these two places, and the travel time between these two places takes 30 minutes. Meanwhile, once operational, the travel time is set to drop below 10 mins.
Earlier on Monday, a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials led by Abhijit Bangar — additional municipal commissioner (Projects) carried out a site inspection. Following this, the private agency executing the work was told to complete the work by December next year.
The bridge will be Y-shaped, while the main structure will feature a 110-metre-long single-span steel “basket handle arch” structure (Express photo)
“At present the work of erecting the pillars and columns is underway. The bridge will pass above the creek establishing a direct east-west connection between Yari Road, Panch Marg and Versova in Andheri West,” an official told the Indian Express.
The bridge will be Y-shaped, while the main structure will feature a 110-metre-long single-span steel “basket handle arch” structure. Tension rods will connect the steel arch to the bridge deck slab. The cost of this bridge has been pegged at Rs 48 crore. Initially the cost of this project was pegged at round Rs 16 crore. However, with the delay, the project saw a massive cost escalation.
In 2019, members from a local housing society filed a petition with the Supreme Court stating that this project would affect mangroves; therefore, it needs to be scrapped. They have also stated that the proposed alignment of this bridge was flawed.
Later in August 2022, the SC quashed the stay. Following this, the project came back on track. Civic officials said that they had to acquire a slew of permissions from the forest and mangrove departments before they could go ahead with the work. As a result, the issuance of permission took more than three years, and the work could have begun last year.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More