Tuesday, July 05, 2022
25-year-old man drowns in Dahisar pond, friend missing

Police said that the deceased was identified as Shekhar Vishwakarma, a construction worker.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 6, 2022 12:06:01 am
Dahisar police have registered a case of accidental death in the case.

The body of a 25-year-old man was fished out of a pond while another person was reported missing after a group of seven friends went for a swim at Khadan Talav in Dahisar on Tuesday.

Officials said the drowning took place around 6pm at Vaishali Nagar area of Dahisar.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Shekhar Vishwakarma, a construction worker. His friend Ajay Jogdand, a driver, remained missing until the time of going to the press.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Samnath Gharge (zone 12) said, “There were seven of them who had gone to Dahisar. They are all residents of Gorai in Borivali (west) but due to heavy rainfall, they did not go to work and instead, went to Dahisar.”

The group spotted a pond and decided to go for a swim.

