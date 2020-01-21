24×7 Maximum City: FDA raises concern, minister says dept not consulted

Rajendra Shingane Rajendra Shingane

After police, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now raised concerns over the proposal to keep multiplexes, shops, restaurants and malls in Mumbai open round the clock.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has been pushing the proposal to keep eateries and malls in the maximum city open 24×7 starting January 26.

The initial plan is to give the nod to such business establishments falling in commercial districts and non-residential areas. But they won’t be permitted to serve alcohol.

On Monday, state FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane contended that his department had not been consulted at all over the plan. “We (FDA) have not been consulted about it. It would have been ideal if the plan had been discussed with us. Inspectors with the department have been entrusted with the job of ensuring and monitoring the quality of food that is served in such establishments,” said Shingane.

Contending that the department was grappling with 40 per cent vacant posts, Shingane said the proposal to keep eateries open round the clock may impose additional burden on the inspectors. “I’ll raise the issue when it comes up for the discussion in the upcoming cabinet,” he added.

Shingane belongs to the NCP. Earlier another NCP minister Anil Deshmukh had suggested that the plan should be implemented after assessing the additional pressure it will put on the Mumbai Police.

